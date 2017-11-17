Class A State Volleyball: Jamestown, Century Advance to Title Match

State Volleyball title will take place Saturday at the FargoDome.

FARGO, N.D. — The Class A state volleyball tournament continued on Friday night at the FargoDome. In the first semifinal, Jamestown defeated Mandan 3-2 (20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 17-15).

In the second semifinal match, Bismarck Century downed Valley City 3-1 (20-25, 25-14, 25-7, 25-20).

Jamestown will face Bismarck Century in the state title match on Saturday at the FargoDome.