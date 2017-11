Concordia Men’s Hockey Falls to Bethel

Bryan Kronberger scored for the Cobbers in the loss.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia men’s hockey fell to Bethel 3-2 at Moorhead Sports Center on Friday night. Bryan Kronberger got the Cobbers on the board in the first period to give them a 1-0 lead.

Bethel scored twice in the third period to take the win. The two teams will square off again on Saturday night.