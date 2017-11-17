HS Play of the Week Nominees: November 17

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER-KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature football for the final time this year.

In the state title games, two players made excellent catches to earn the nominations.

Shanley’s Cameron Saville made a touchdown grab in his team’s loss to Bismarck St. Mary’s.

Wyndmere/Lidgerwood’s Andres Vasquez reached over a defender to pull down a reception in his team’s win against Shiloh Christian.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.