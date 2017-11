KVRR Roundtable: NDSU Basketball Recovering from USC Loss

NDSU basketball returns home Wednesday.

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU men’s basketball had a golden opportunity to knock off No. 10 USC early in the week in Los Angeles but fell 75-65. The Bison will try to build confidence off this tough loss after hanging with one of the top teams in the country.

The KVRR sports team analyzes what the herd could have done better in the USC game and where NDSU goes from here in this week’s KVRR round table.