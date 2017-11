Melinda’s Garden: Forcing Paperwhites

A fragrant reminder of spring to brighten your winter home.

It’s a long, long, long time until spring thaw here in the Red River Valley, and you may be craving a touch of green and breath of sweet floral fragrance around the house as winter settles in.

Are you willing to wait just a few weeks instead of until April? Then consider forcing some paperwhite narcissus to bloom indoors for you. Melinda Myers will show you how in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.