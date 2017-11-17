MSUM Men’s Basketball Picks up First Win on Season

You Might Like
Changes Coming to Emergency Shelter for the Homeless in the F-M Region
REGIONAL -- More than 30 churches in our area will not be providing emergency sheltering to the homeless this winter. Shelters cannot always take in every homeless person looking for a place to stay…
Sauk Rapids Man, Who Once Baked His Cat, Facing Arson Charges
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A Sauk Rapids man, who was arrested for baking his pet cat in 2014, is back behind bars. Cody Mann, 32, is facing charges of first degree arson after he is accused of pouring gasoline all…
F-M Authorities Searching for Driver in High Speed Pursuit
REGIONAL -- Police in Fargo and in Moorhead are searching for a driver that led them on a high speed chase this morning. Moorhead Police say they responded to a suspicious activity call at an apartment complex near Romkey…
