Pangea: Cultivate Our Cultures

Roots Converging On The Region From Around The Globe

It comes from the term for aeons ago, pre-continental drift, when all the Earth’s continents were fused together in one giant landmass. Now, the teeming masses of humanity right here in Cass and Clay counties are converging on one location this weekend. That’s the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead, and they’re coming for Pangea, a celebration of all the cultures represented right here in the F-M area.

From established, long-time residents, to new settlers, to refugees to folks who relocated here of their own free will, we all call Fargo-Moorhead home. More than 40 different cultures from native American to Indian and Nepalese will be sharing their art, their food, their music and their other vibrant cultural gifts in this weekend’s celebration.

Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County Executive Director Maureen Jonason sat down with KVRR Morning Show anchor Adam Ladwig live in-studio to talk about all the offerings you can find at Pangea. It’s a place to gather this weekend that brings the world right here to Fargo-Moorhead.

Saturday November 18, 10-4 p.m.

Hjemkomst Center

Free admission