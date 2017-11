Concordia Bounces Back Against Bethel

The Cobbers improve to 3-2-2 overall

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia gave up two power play goals in the third period on Friday against Bethel, sending the Cobbers home with a loss. Saturday, however, the Cobbers bounced back topping the Royals 2-1.

Zach Doerring and Dalton Mills each netted a goal for Concordia.

Cobbers will make the trek to St. Olaf on December 1st to go head-to-head with the Oles.