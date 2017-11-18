MSUM Tops Michigan Tech 89-92 in Overtime

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) — The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team defeated Michigan Tech University in overtime on Saturday, 89-82, in the final game of the Microtel Classic at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse.

MSUM improved to 2-2 overall while Michigan Tech fell to 2-2.

Kretchman and Hines led the Dragons with 22 points, each. Kretchman added eight more assists tonight after becoming MSUM’s career assist leader last night. Hines added ten rebounds to record his second double double in a row. Sophomore guard Jonny Beeninga had 17 points while junior Addison Park had ten points and two blocks.

The Dragons shot 51.9 percent (27-of-52) compared to the Huskies at 44.7 percent (34-of-76).

The Huskies pulled out to an early 18-10 lead over the Dragons midway through the first half. Michigan Tech was able to maintain the lead, holding a 34-26 edge over MSUM going into halftime. Park had eight first-half points while Kretchman and Travaun Coad each had five.

The Huskies held on to their lead until there were just under five minutes remaining in the second half, when a three-point basket from Park tied the game, 59-59. The Dragons maintained the lead until a jumper was made by Michigan Tech player, Kyle Monroe, with 15 seconds left in regulation to tie the game 69-69, sending it into overtime.

MSUM went on a 20-10 run during overtime with Michigan Tech only seeing a lead once. Hines had eight overtime points while Beeninga had seven to help lead the Dragons to an 88-82 victory.

The Dragons will host crosstown rival, Concordia College, Tuesday at 7 p.m. in its final exhibition game this season.