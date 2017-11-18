ND Volleyball: LaMoure Wins Third Consecutive ND Class-B State Title

Jamesotwn Falls to Bismarck Century 3-2 in Class A

FARGO, N.D. — A sweep over Thompson on Saturday earns LaMoure its third consecutive ND Class-B State Title, which makes the Loboes the first program to three-peat in Class-B.

The Loboes’ Anna Holen led the team with 15 kills. She was later named the Class B senior player of the year.

Bismarck Century topped Jamestown in five sets in the ND Class-A State Title. A Patriots win also gives them the three-peat.