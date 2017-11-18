Special Olympics of North Dakota Trains Athletes, Coaches, Volunteers

they learned coaching techniques and public speaking

FARGO, N.D. — Special Olympics of North Dakota trained athletes and coaches at their state leadership conference.

Coaches learned about strategic planning and proper teaching techniques.

Athletes were taught leadership skills and public speaking.

While the organization aims at using sports to change the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities, they also trained some volunteers.

“The volunteers in our program equally are impacted by the movement,” said Kathy Meagher, President and CEO of the Special Olympics of North Dakota. “Once you get involved with the program, you see that you’re a person and when people help other people, it has an engaging, positive impact not only on the community at large but also on the individual themselves too.”

Special Olympics of North Dakota serves more than 1,600 people with disabilities and has a volunteer network of more than 5,000 people.