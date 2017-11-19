Mystery Money Man Hands Out Thousands To Strangers

People say he was picking up strangers tabs left and right with no explanation

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — It is always exciting to find some extra money in your pockets or lying on the sidewalk but imagine a stranger handing over hundreds?

It may sound far fetched but this has been a reality for some people in Detroit Lakes.

People in Detroit Lakes are getting a run for some newly found money, literally.

“Guy came in and bought a round of drinks for everybody and I was there so I got one,” said Chubba from Detroit Lakes.

But now he’s nowhere to be found. Free money sounds too good to be true, but the mystery man was picking up strangers tabs left and right with no explanation.

“Apparently he tipped very well, ended up taking care of quite a few drinks, racking up quite the bar tab,” Chubba said.

‘Mr. Anonymous’ has kept his identity a secret.

“I tried to say thank you to the gentleman and he flat out denied that he had done it,” Chubba said.

He stopped into many establishments including the Holiday Inn, Zorbas, Shorewood Pub and KFC with loads of cash.

“Trying to find people who were having a good time and be a part of it,” Chubba said.

Those at Shorewood Pub say it was more than just paying the bills.

Many people in Detroit Lakes say his behavior was kind of odd. He was taking money out of his pockets and giving out hundreds and thousands to people he didn’t know.

Some I spoke with say the man recently lost his wife to cancer and he felt the need to lend a hand to those who look like they are in need.

“I’ve only heard rumors so if he really is searching for something, I guess I hope he finds it,” Chubba said.

A lot of questions remain unanswered but the biggest one of all, who is this mystery man?

Regardless of the answer, people are still curious.

“Random acts of kindness like that towards strangers, I think you’re going to cause a stir no matter where you go,” Chubba said.

One source we spoke with said the man was staying at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn so it is unclear whether he is from the area or if he will ever return.