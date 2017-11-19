NDSU Football Earns the No. 2 overall seed for the NCAA Division I Football Championship

The Bison will host a second round game against either Northern Arizona or San Diego
Maria Santora

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State is the No. 2 overall seed for the NCAA Division I Football Championship and will host a second round game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, against either Northern Arizona or San Diego.

North Dakota State finished 10-1 overall and won its seventh straight Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with a 7-1 record in league play.

Northern Arizona is 7-4 overall and tied for third place in the Big Sky Conference with a 6-2 record.  The Lumberjacks played two MVFC opponents this year, beating Illinois State 37-16 and losing to Western Illinois 38-20.

NDSU and NAU met eight times between 1971 and 1981 with the Bison holding a 5-3 edge in the series.

San Diego finished 9-2 overall and won the Pioneer Football League for the fourth straight year with an 8-0 record.  NDSU beat San Diego 45-7 in the second round last year, the only other meeting between the two schools.

Related Post

Basketball: UND Women Look Strong in Win, Men Come...
Bison Defense Sacks McGuire Five Times in Win
KVRR Roundtable: Bison Ready for Eastern Washingto...
Bison Offense Focusing on Little Things in Final W...

You Might Like

F5 Project Helps Felons Readjust To Society

FARGO, ND -- A Fargo man wants to show that former criminals aren't castoffs. He's dedicated to showing the value, determination, and hustle of felons while helping them rebuild their own lives right here…

Barnesville Pulls Together to Help Molly Greiff

BARNESVILLE, Minn. -- A small town is helping a family in need after a freak accident changed a young woman's life. Parents said Molly Greiff, a 25-year-old from Barnesville, is still in rehab after…