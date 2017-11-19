NDSU Football Earns the No. 2 overall seed for the NCAA Division I Football Championship

The Bison will host a second round game against either Northern Arizona or San Diego

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State is the No. 2 overall seed for the NCAA Division I Football Championship and will host a second round game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, against either Northern Arizona or San Diego.

North Dakota State finished 10-1 overall and won its seventh straight Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with a 7-1 record in league play.

Northern Arizona is 7-4 overall and tied for third place in the Big Sky Conference with a 6-2 record. The Lumberjacks played two MVFC opponents this year, beating Illinois State 37-16 and losing to Western Illinois 38-20.

NDSU and NAU met eight times between 1971 and 1981 with the Bison holding a 5-3 edge in the series.

San Diego finished 9-2 overall and won the Pioneer Football League for the fourth straight year with an 8-0 record. NDSU beat San Diego 45-7 in the second round last year, the only other meeting between the two schools.