Staffer: Senator Al Franken Will Not Resign

Senator Accused of Sexual Misconduct During An Incident in 2006
TJ Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken is not expected to step down amid claims of sexual misconduct.

His staffer told the Star Tribune, “no” on Saturday when asked if Franken would resign.

A woman recently accused him of groping and forcibly kissing her without consent in 2006.

Senators have called for an ethics investigation into the behavior.

Franken apologized in a statement and said he was open to the probe.

His spokesperson also told the Star Tribune that “he’s doing a lot of reflecting.”

You Might Like

F5 Project Helps Felons Readjust To Society

FARGO, ND -- A Fargo man wants to show that former criminals aren't castoffs. He's dedicated to showing the value, determination, and hustle of felons while helping them rebuild their own lives right here…

Barnesville Pulls Together to Help Molly Greiff

BARNESVILLE, Minn. -- A small town is helping a family in need after a freak accident changed a young woman's life. Parents said Molly Greiff, a 25-year-old from Barnesville, is still in rehab after…