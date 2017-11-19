“Truman” The Turkey Will Not Get A Pardon, Unlike His Two Siblings

F5 Project Helps Felons Readjust To Society
FARGO, ND -- A Fargo man wants to show that former criminals aren't castoffs. He's dedicated to showing the value, determination, and hustle of felons while helping them rebuild their own lives right here…
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A brother to two Alexandria, Minnesota turkeys that are getting a presidential pardon won’t be as lucky.
“Truman” the turkey was the guest of honor at the State Capitol in St. Paul to kickoff Thanksgiving Week in Minnesota.
The turkey was raised by Carl and Sharlene Wittenburg.
Unlike the presidential turkeys, Truman will not get a pardon, but rather will be processed and donated to a food shelf.
Governor Mark Dayton and Lt. Governor Tina Smith are encouraging everyone to serve a Minnesota raised turkey.
The state produces 46 million turkeys each year.
They are also encouraging Minnesotans to donate to their local food shelves.
This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the first-ever National Thanksgiving Turkey Ceremony, hosted by President Harry Truman in 1947.