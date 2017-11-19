Women’s Basketball: NDSU Defeats Valley City State 67-58

Maria Santora

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s basketball team claimed a 67-58 victory over the Valley City State University Vikings Sunday, Nov. 19, inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

With the win, the Bison improve to 4-0 overall for the first time since 2004-05. The game was an exhibition contest for the Vikings, who remain 4-0 on the season.

Freshman Michelle Gaislerova scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field to lead three Bison in double figures. Sophomore Rylee Nudell added 11 points, while fellow sophomore Reilly Jacobson netted 10 points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Jacobson also blocked a career-high five shots in the contest.

The Bison shot 40 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range, and posted a 48-35 advantage in rebounding for the contest.

NDSU outscored VCSU in the paint, 34-26, and tallied 17 points off 10 Valley City State turnovers.

Lexi Lennon scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Vikings.

VCSU shot 36 percent from the field and 23 percent from three-point range.

North Dakota State is scheduled to travel to Annapolis, Md., to take part in the Navy Classic Nov. 25-26 at the United States Naval Academy. The Bison are slated to take on host Navy Saturday, Nov. 25, at 3:15 p.m. ET before facing either UMBC or St. Bonaventure at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 26.

