Junkyard Brewing Company Expands Westward for Another Taproom

The new expansion will be occupied by both the brewery and their next door neighbor

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A popular brewery in Moorhead is expanding its business.

Junkyard Brewing Company is adding to the west side of their building to make way for a new taproom.

The back of the expansion will give more studio space to their neighboring business, First Avenue Productions.

The owners, who started out in a much smaller space in 2012, said they’re excited for another new beginning.

“Excited and also nervous,” explained co-owner Aaron Junke. “It’s a lot of space to take on and a lot more seats. Get more people places to sit in the wintertime and they’ll show up and hang out with us.”

He plans on having the expansion complete by next winter and said most of the loud construction will be done before the summer.