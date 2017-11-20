Becker County Man Charged with Arson in Mobile Home Fire

Nobody was hurt in the fire but the mobile home was destroyed

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A man is in custody for arson after fire destroyed a mobile home.

Michael Strehlow, 26, is in the Becker County Jail.

Authorities say Strehlow knew the people living in the home and was there when the fire started Saturday morning on Highway 10, five miles east of Detroit Lakes.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.