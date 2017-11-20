CBS News Suspends Charlie Rose Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

In a statement, Rose apologized for his actions but said he does not believe all of the allegations are true

Fox News

NATIONAL — Add another big name celebrity to the list of men accused of sexual harassment: Charlie Rose.

PBS is immediately halting distribution of Rose’s interview program and CBS News has suspended him.

The Washington Post reports that eight women have accused Rose of inappropriate sexual behavior including lewd phone calls, groping and appearing naked in front of them.

The accusations range from the late 1990s to 2011 from women who worked for Rose or were aspiring employees.

Rose hosted “CBS This Morning” and appeared on “60 Minutes” and on PBS.

In a statement released to the Washington Post, Rose apologized for his actions but said he does not believe all of the allegations are true:

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken. I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”