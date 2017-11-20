Details Released Behind Shooting of Toddler in Otter Tail County

She is in stable condition in the intensive care unit

Failure to call 911 for a resident has figured in a South Florida facility's fine.

DEER CREEK, Minn. — We have new information on that accidental shooting involving two children in Otter Tail County.

The sheriff’s office says it was a five-year-old boy who accidentally shot his 3-year-old sister in the belly with a .22 caliber rifle.

The shooting happened at a home in the town of Deer Creek early Sunday morning.

The girl was first taken to the hospital in Wadena before being moved to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

She is in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Otter Tail County Human Services has joined the investigation.