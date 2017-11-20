Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Dancing Corn

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff did a Thanksgiving-themed science experiment – dancing corn.

What you need for the experiment:

Unpopped popcorn

Vinegar

Glass of water

Baking soda

How to conduct the experiment:

First, put a handful of the corn kernels into a half–filled glass of water. Next, put a half cup of vinegar into the glass. Nothing happens.

But when you add a tablespoon of baking soda, you get a reaction due to the baking soda and vinegar working together. It will foam over because thousands of little bubbles of carbon dioxide are going to overtake the glass of water.

After a few seconds, the popcorn will continually move up and down as the bubbles form and burst because of the carbon dioxide gas that is trapped inside the liquid.

This experiment is fun to do with your family at the kids’ table and also could make a great Thanksgiving centerpiece!