Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Dancing Corn

Fun and Easy Science Experiments
Scott Sincoff

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff did a Thanksgiving-themed science experiment – dancing corn.

What you need for the experiment:

  • Unpopped popcorn
  • Vinegar
  • Glass of water
  • Baking soda

How to conduct the experiment:

First, put a handful of the corn kernels into a half–filled glass of water. Next, put a half cup of vinegar into the glass. Nothing happens.

But when you add a tablespoon of baking soda, you get a reaction due to the baking soda and vinegar working together. It will foam over because thousands of little bubbles of carbon dioxide are going to overtake the glass of water.

After a few seconds, the popcorn will continually move up and down as the bubbles form and burst because of the carbon dioxide gas that is trapped inside the liquid.

This experiment is fun to do with your family at the kids’ table and also could make a great Thanksgiving centerpiece!

Related Post

UPDATE: Minneapolis Police Confirm Second Person D...
Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff:...
Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff:...
Minnesota, North Dakota Senators React to Franken ...

You Might Like

MATBUS Offering Low-Cost Transportation for the Holidays

  FARGO, ND -- MATBUS is offering a low-cost transportation offer this holiday season. MATBUS Quarter Days will be taking place the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, as well as every Saturday in December. Riders can board any MATBUS for…

United Blood Services Asking for Blood Donations

  NATIONAL -- This is a busy time of year with Thanksgiving and the start of holiday shopping. That is why United Blood Services says donations drop by 40 percent during the holiday season. They are challenging people to help…