HERO Revamps and Expands Their Space in Fargo

From wheelchairs, to crutches, to surgical tools, the organization gives people equipment for their medical needs at a cheaper price

FARGO, ND — HERO in Fargo has officially expanded their space.

The health care equipment recycling organization held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new space and new opportunities.

HERO’s supplies have reached every continent except for Antarctica and they are continually looking to expand their business.

“The expansion allows us to have out things like a hospital bed, a better selection of wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds, life chairs, things like that. It’s just a lot easier for us to be able to display the items for the individuals that need them,” said Stephen Roise, the Executive Director at HERO.

HERO was founded by nurses back in 1996.