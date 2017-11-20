Landmark Stadium, Host to World’s Biggest Sporting Events, Demolished

The site will be turned into a hotel and parking accommodations

ATLANTA, Ga — The Georgia Dome, host to some of the world’s biggest sporting events has finally been demolished.

The dome was home to the Atlanta Falcons for more than 25 years and it took 5,000 pounds of explosives to bring it down in about 15 seconds.

Demolition officials say they used an industrial strength curtain between the dome and the new $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium to protect it from damage.

The Georgia Dome was the only facility in the world to host the Olympics, two Super Bowls and three Final Four NCAA basketball tournaments.

It was even host to Wrestlemania.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened this year.

While there are plenty of videos circling the web showing the implosion of the dome, you’ll get a real kick out of this one by The Weather Channel.

Camera people for the cable channel waited for about three hours and figured they had the best seat in the house to watch the implosion.

Right as the explosives went off, a city bus pulled in front of their cameras, blocking their point of view.