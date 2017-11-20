Schools and Businesses in the F-M Area Come Together to Fill the Dome

FARGO, ND — The Fargodome floor is currently full of nonperishable food items in honor of the 11th Annual Fill the Dome event.

More than 60 schools and businesses in the F-M area are putting their fundraising efforts together in hopes to fill the Fargodome floor with nonperishable food items.

“We’re all very blessed here in Fargo,” said Mason Timjon, who is an ambassador from Shanley High School. “It’s a very nice city and a lot of people are very fortunate so I think just knowing that there are people that aren’t as fortunate as us, there’s a lot of people who are always very willing to go out and help whenever they can.”

All of the items that are collected will be brought to the Great Plains Food Bank and then distributed in and beyond the F–M community.

“I know for the past 11 years, this being the 11th year, fill the dome has raised over 2.1 million pounds of food and over $500,000,” said David Youngs, who is a student ambassador advisor. “It’s really cool just to see the youth in this community coming together.”

This year, they are confident that they will set a new record.

“I know that a lot of high schools have broken records, including Shanley, which is my high school,” explained Timjon. “We have the most we’ve ever brought in before, so it’s been a really good year. It’s really blossomed from bringing in a few cans in elementary school and middle school to now in high school to really taking more of a lead with it and getting a lot more involved and seeing what I can do to help make this event as successful as possible.”

Many of the volunteers think the holiday spirit helps with donations.

“The fact that a lot of this food is going to help families during this holiday season is really important and I think it credits the community here in the Fargo–Moorhead area,” Youngs said. “We’re really a generous, kind, giving community.”

On Tuesday morning, a press conference will be held at the Fargodome at 8:30 a.m. to talk about the event.

