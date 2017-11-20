Trader Joe’s Recalling Salads Due to Plastic and Glass Concerns

The company is asking if you have any of the salads in question, to return it to their store for a full refund

NATIONAL — If you have made a recent trip to Trader Joe’s, you may want to check some of the packaging.

The company is recalling some of their packaged salads over concerns there may be pieces of plastic or glass inside.

The products are White Meat Chicken Salad, Curried White Chicken Deli Salad and Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad and were sold in several Trader Joe’s across the country.

You can find more information by clicking here.