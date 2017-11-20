Trader Joe’s Recalling Salads Due to Plastic and Glass Concerns

The company is asking if you have any of the salads in question, to return it to their store for a full refund
Erin Wencl

 

NATIONAL — If you have made a recent trip to Trader Joe’s, you may want to check some of the packaging.

The company is recalling some of their packaged salads over concerns there may be pieces of plastic or glass inside.

The products are White Meat Chicken Salad, Curried White Chicken Deli Salad and Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad and were sold in several Trader Joe’s across the country.

The company is asking if you have any of the salads in question, to return it to their store for a full refund.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Related Post

North Dakota Boasts Highest Percentage of Millenni...
Chemicals Likely Caused Glyndon Business Fire
Girl Scout Cookie Sales Coming Soon
Winner, Winner, Free Chick-fil-A Dinner: Grand For...

You Might Like

MATBUS Offering Low-Cost Transportation for the Holidays

  FARGO, ND -- MATBUS is offering a low-cost transportation offer this holiday season. MATBUS Quarter Days will be taking place the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, as well as every Saturday in December. Riders can board any MATBUS for…

United Blood Services Asking for Blood Donations

  NATIONAL -- This is a busy time of year with Thanksgiving and the start of holiday shopping. That is why United Blood Services says donations drop by 40 percent during the holiday season. They are challenging people to help…