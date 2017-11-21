Bison Football Appreciating the Little Things Amid Perennial Success

NDSU won its 7th consecutive MVFC Title this season

FARGO, N.D. — There is a lot of stress with being as successful as North Dakota State’s football program.

There is always a target on your back, and losses are that much more significant.

That added pressure hasn’t seemed to affect the Bison as they are the No. 2 seed heading into the FCS Playoffs.

Even with their sights set on getting back to the Final after missing out a year ago, head coach Chris Klieman doesn’t want his team to overlook all its accomplished.

“I just keep reminding these guys that what this group and what the previous groups have done is just remarkable to win this league seven straight years,” Klieman said. “Take the time to enjoy the journey, because it’s a lot of fun and pretty neat what we’ve accomplished.”

NDSU will face either San Diego or Northern Arizona in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday, December 2nd.