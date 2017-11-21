Fergus Falls Police Investigate Shooting

CBS Fires Charlie Rose
NEW YORK - CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct. Rose has been one of three hosts of ''CBS This Morning'' since 2012 and is also a contributor to ''60 Minutes.''…
Fergus Falls, MN — One man is hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Fergus Falls.
Police responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of South Union around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The caller said they heard a disturbance at a neighbor’s apartment followed by possible gunshots.
Officers found a victim of a gunshot wound at the local hospital.
They also found signs of a shooting at the apartment complex.
The victim has been transported to a Fargo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the incident does not appear to be random.
The victim and suspect had a prior connection.
There is no known risk to the general public.
The Fergus Falls Police Department with the assistance of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.