Fergus Falls Police Investigate Shooting

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of South Union around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fergus Falls, MN — One man is hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Fergus Falls.

The caller said they heard a disturbance at a neighbor’s apartment followed by possible gunshots.

Officers found a victim of a gunshot wound at the local hospital.

They also found signs of a shooting at the apartment complex.

The victim has been transported to a Fargo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

The victim and suspect had a prior connection.

There is no known risk to the general public.

The Fergus Falls Police Department with the assistance of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.