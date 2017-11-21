Grand Forks Police Searching for Little Caesars Robbery Suspects

They showed a gun and made off with an undetermined amount of cash
TJ Nelson

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks police are looking for two white men who robbed Little Caesars at gunpoint.

Authorities released these images from surveillance cameras.

They say the men entered the business on Gateway Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

They showed a gun and made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

One of the men stood about 6 feet tall and was wearing a tan jacket and a ski mask.

The other suspect was described as being shorter and wore a black jacket and ski mask.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the police in Grand Forks at 701-787-8000.

Related Post

Fordville Man Identified in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash
One Person Dead in Rollover Crash in Grand Forks
West Nile Virus Identified in Grand Forks
Community Offers Prayers and Hope for Missing Farg...

You Might Like

Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade Wrap-Up

FARGO, ND -- Thanksgiving may just be a few days away, but Fargo-Moorhead is already celebrating the Christmas season. The Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brought many people out in the cold to get in…