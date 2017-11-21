Grand Forks Police Searching for Little Caesars Robbery Suspects

They showed a gun and made off with an undetermined amount of cash

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks police are looking for two white men who robbed Little Caesars at gunpoint.

Authorities released these images from surveillance cameras.

They say the men entered the business on Gateway Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

One of the men stood about 6 feet tall and was wearing a tan jacket and a ski mask.

The other suspect was described as being shorter and wore a black jacket and ski mask.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the police in Grand Forks at 701-787-8000.