High Winds Damage Moorhead Home Under Construction

Neighbors heard the noise around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and called 911.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – Strong northwest winds toppled a house under construction in Moorhead.

Neighbors heard the noise around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and called 911.

Deputy Fire Chief Gary Larson tells KFGO News the house, in the 3800 block of 34th Street South was demolished, leaving only a pile of lumber. The blowing debris narrowly missed a home just to the south.

Larson says the winds, gusting to nearly 50 mph at times, caught the partially built structure “just right” and demolished it.

Fire crews did secure parts of the rubble to ensure the wind didn’t cause additional damage. Larson says the good news is that no one was injured.