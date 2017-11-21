MBB: MSUM Wins Exhbition Game against Rival Concordia

The Dragons took down the Cobbers 97-61

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team defeated crosstown rival Concordia College in its final exhibition game of the season Tuesday, 97-61.

Senior guard Tanner Kretchman led MSUM with 23 points. Three other players also hit double digits including, sophomore guards Johnny Beeninga and Evan Hines with 18 points and 17 points, respectively, while junior guard Travaun Coad had 15 points.

Coad and Hines led with seven rebounds each. Kretchman led with four assists, while Beeninga had three.

The Dragons shot 56.1 percent (37-of-66) while Concordia shot 47.1 percent (24-of-51). MSUM outrebounded the Cobbers 38-26.

The Dragons led 51-23 going into half time. Kretchman had 18 points in the first half, while Beeninga had 11. Coad had eight points and three rebounds.

MSUM took the lead early in the first half and continued to build, defeating the Cobbers 97-61.

MSUM travels to Springfield, Mo. to compete in the Drury Thanksgiving Classic Nov. 24-25.