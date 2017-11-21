Money Talks: Black Friday Markets

Talk about something to be thankful for.

It’s a short week at the markets because of the Thanksgiving holiday, but the first days of trading already appear to give investors something to be thankful for.

But as Legacy Wealth Management’s Brady Brunsvold told us, the proof is in the pudding — or in Black Friday, for folks who consider the after-Thanksgiving shopping bonanza an even bigger treat than that slice of pumpkin pie.

Whether you’re the type who burns off the turkey dinner by hitting the mall, or prefers to lie on the couch and digest your meal in peace… or perhaps clicking on deals online, check out this video. Brunsvold breaks down what Thanksgiving week portends for the rest of the year, in this live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker.