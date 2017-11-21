MSUM’s Kretchman Reacts to Breaking School’s Assist Record

Tanner Kretchman passed Jordan Riewer, who is now a Dragons assistant coach

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Tanner Kretchman didn’t wait long into his senior season to break his school’s all-time assist record.

The mark of 471 was set by Jordan Riewer, who is currently serving as an assistant coach.

“The old saying ‘records are meant to be broken,'” Riewer said. “I’m glad a guy like Tanner broke it. All the hard work he has put in, he’s very deserving of it. It’s been fun to follow him. Now I’m on the staff so to see how much he has matured and grow up has been fun.”

Kretchman says he learned a lot from Riewer when Riewer was a player too.

“It’s very special because when I came here as a freshman he basically took me under his wing,” Kretchman said. “I learned a lot from him my freshman year. He’s arguably the best point guard to come through this program so it means a lot.”