NDSU WBB Coach Walseth Impressed by Team’s Start

The Bison are 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time since the 2004-05 season, North Dakota State’s women’s basketball team is 4-0.

The Bison won only two non-conference games a year ago, but head coach Maren Walseth is seeing dramatic improvements.

One thing she says she likes about this year’s squad is how quickly they move up and down the floor.

“I’ve always wanted us to play an up-tempo,” Walseth said. But, I’m encouraged by actually how fast that can be. I can go back and watch film and I text the staff ‘Is that happening that fast?’ It’s such a stark contrast, in a very positive way, from last year.”

The Bison have their first roadtrip of the year this weekend when they play in the Navy Classic.

Related Post

Bison Fans Celebrate First Home Football Game of t...
Tough Non-Conference Schedule Prepares NDSU Softba...
Bison Basketball Hitting Stride in Summit League
Bison Baseball Looks for Momentum in Last Stretch ...

You Might Like

Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade Wrap-Up

FARGO, ND -- Thanksgiving may just be a few days away, but Fargo-Moorhead is already celebrating the Christmas season. The Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brought many people out in the cold to get in…