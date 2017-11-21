NDSU WBB Coach Walseth Impressed by Team’s Start

The Bison are 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time since the 2004-05 season, North Dakota State’s women’s basketball team is 4-0.

The Bison won only two non-conference games a year ago, but head coach Maren Walseth is seeing dramatic improvements.

One thing she says she likes about this year’s squad is how quickly they move up and down the floor.

“I’ve always wanted us to play an up-tempo,” Walseth said. But, I’m encouraged by actually how fast that can be. I can go back and watch film and I text the staff ‘Is that happening that fast?’ It’s such a stark contrast, in a very positive way, from last year.”

The Bison have their first roadtrip of the year this weekend when they play in the Navy Classic.