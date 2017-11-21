Thinking Green: Discarding Unwanted Furniture

It may not go with your stuff, but everything goes with (thinking) green.
Emily Welker

The guests are headed your way right now. Your mom, your mother-in-law, your hyper-critical bestie from work, your eagle-eyed fashionista sister. They’re all going to be piling into the living room and you need to get rid of that hideous rug from the garage sale, stat, before they all arrive.

Don’t just toss it to the curb for it to wind up in a landfill. Somewhere out there is someone with an eye for vintage upholstery who’s just looking for your unwanted furnishings. Let Danny Lipford show you how you can ditch your  old stuff and still keep the planet green in this week’s Thinking Green.

You Might Like

CBS Fires Charlie Rose

NEW YORK  - CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct. Rose has been one of three hosts of ''CBS This Morning'' since 2012 and is also a contributor to ''60 Minutes.''…

Fergus Falls Police Investigate Shooting

Fergus Falls, MN -- One man is hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Fergus Falls. Police responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of South Union around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The caller said they heard a disturbance…

High Winds Damage Moorhead Home Under Construction

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) - Strong northwest winds toppled a house under construction in Moorhead. Neighbors heard the noise around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and called 911. Deputy Fire Chief Gary Larson tells KFGO News the house, in the 3800 block of…