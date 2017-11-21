Thinking Green: Discarding Unwanted Furniture

It may not go with your stuff, but everything goes with (thinking) green.

The guests are headed your way right now. Your mom, your mother-in-law, your hyper-critical bestie from work, your eagle-eyed fashionista sister. They’re all going to be piling into the living room and you need to get rid of that hideous rug from the garage sale, stat, before they all arrive.

Don’t just toss it to the curb for it to wind up in a landfill. Somewhere out there is someone with an eye for vintage upholstery who’s just looking for your unwanted furnishings. Let Danny Lipford show you how you can ditch your old stuff and still keep the planet green in this week’s Thinking Green.