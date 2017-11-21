Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade Wrap-Up

parents say seeing their kids' faces light up is part of the reason they make it every year

FARGO, ND — Thanksgiving may just be a few days away, but Fargo-Moorhead is already celebrating the Christmas season.

The Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brought many people out in the cold to get in the holiday spirit.

For some, the holiday season is about coming together.

“It represents us. It represents the community, it represents the cheer. Really it’s all about trying to come together and celebrate what we are as a community,” said Joel Vettel.

Many people came together to kick off the beginning of the holiday season at Fargo-Moorhead’s Xcel Energy Lights Parade.

“I think it just kind of instills the spirit of goodwill and happiness and the holidays in everybody, seeing the lights and the floats,” Jamie Anderson said.

“I’m excited to see the lights,” said Savayla Foginthemorning.

Some parents say coming out to see the lights is really all about seeing the look on their kids’ faces at the end of the night.

“As a parent, it’s kind of magical seeing your kids’ eyes light up when they see the floats and all the lights. It’s just really heartwarming seeing how excited they get,” Anderson said.

But kids say their favorite part is that Christmas is right around the corner.

“You get to get presents and play in the snow,” Anderson’s daughter Aspyn said.

Some say they already have made lists of what they want before Thanksgiving even arrives.

“Fingerboards, where they’re like skateboards for your fingers,” said Foginthemorning’s brother Jayceon.

“Nerf guns,” said Foginthemorning’s brother Synsir.

But above all, parents say they wanted to show their kids what it means to live in Fargo-Moorhead.

“We wanted to just bring our kids out here to see the lights and the floats and everyone here. And experience it, being in downtown Fargo,” said Foginthemorning’s mother Trista.

Which is a place unlike any other.

“We’re very fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world and really come together and say you know what? We’re going to take and embrace that. No matter how cold it is, we want to make sure we embrace that effort,” Vettel said.

The parade began on Center Avenue in Moorhead and ended on Broadway and 6th Avenue North in Fargo.

