Fargo Makes Top Ten List In Georgetown University Energy Competition

Five million dollars will be awarded to the winner in December

FARGO, ND — Fargo is a top ten finalist out of 50 cities competing in the Georgetown University Energy competition.

A $5 million prize will be awarded to the city that can show the most improvement in energy efficiency, sustainability and renewable efforts.

Fargo is among the highest performing communities in the nationwide, multi-year competition based on total energy savings per household.

In December, the Energy Prize Judging Panel will review final reports and determine the winner.

“We’re taking a lot of things, especially around gaming, forward with trying to create a sort of environment that is around us and taking the environment around us and making that a game space and a game environment, in order to reduce energy use in the city,” said Dylan Neururer, EFargo research an design fellow.

EFargo will be doing a holiday light exchange to reduce more of the city’s energy at Fargo Public Library on December 9.