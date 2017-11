App of the Week: HG Trivia

Get your game on.

Vine is gone, but its creators haven’t been idle. They’ve launched a new app called HG Trivia that works like a real-life game show right on your smartphone. Not only can you play, you can win cash prizes! But be careful — the questions are tough and you have to be on your toes.

Let Francie Black show you how it works in this week’s App of the Week.