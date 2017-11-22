Block E Breaks Ground in Downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A ground breaking was held to celebrate a new mixed–use building in Moorhead.

Block E is on the corner of 8th Street and Main Avenue.

The City of Moorhead, FiveStone Development, Epic Management and Eventide have had years of planning in this public/private partnership.

It will serve as an anchor to Eventide’s corporate office while also being one of the first projects to revitalize downtown Moorhead.

The 34,000 square foot building will house 12 apartment units and two–story living above two floors of office and commercial space.

“Our business is in caring for people and we represent a lot of communities but our roots are here in Moorhead and so to be a part of something that represents a new birth for the city, it just doesn’t get any better than that,” said John Riewer, the CEO and President for Eventide.

Right now there is 10,000 square feet on the main floor available for lease.