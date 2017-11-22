Car Vandalism Investigations Ongoing in Fargo and Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in Moorhead are asking for the public’s help to put a stop to a series of car vandalism cases across the metro.

Police received a call around midnight that multiple car windows had been shot out in the 400 Block of Brook Avenue in Moorhead.

When police arrived they found that six separate cars had what appeared to be pellet sized holes from a BB gun in the windows.

There are no suspects at this time, but police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re hopeful that if whoever chose to do such an act if they weren’t alone or if they share this information with someone, that through this being put out into the public, that somebody reaches out to us,” said Lt. Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department.

Police in both Fargo and West Fargo are also investigating cases of vehicles being vandalized.