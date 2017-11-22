Gate City Bank Offering Program for Rising Property Taxes

Gate City Bank says they understand that increases to your mortgage can be difficult and are letting the public know that there are ways they can help

FARGO, ND — Due to recent legislative changes in North Dakota, property taxes may rise significantly for some people in 2018.

Gate City Bank says they understand that increases to your mortgage can be difficult.

They are letting the public know that there are ways they can help.

They are asking the community to request a free preliminary analysis from Gate City Bank if you have your property tax estimate.

If not, contact your local city auditor or assessor’s office to see if they have estimates on your property taxes.

“As a community bank we are aware of what’s happening in our communities and we want to be proactive. We heard about changes in the legislature as far as funding of property taxes and we realized it could impact customers by having some significant increases to their payment,” said Kevin Hanson, the COO with Gate City Bank.

Gate City Bank has more information on their website.