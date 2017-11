NDSU MBB Cruises in Home Opener vs. Florida A&M

The Bison won 80-66.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball celebrated its home opener with a 14-point win over Florida A&M.

The Bison (2-4, 0-0 SL) took a 42-28 lead into halftime and cruised from there to win 80-66.

Tyson Ward led all NDSU scorers with 17 points, adding seven rebounds and four assists in process.

Five Bison total scored in double figures.

NDSU remains at home from a game against Stetson on Saturday, Nov. 25.