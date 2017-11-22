Police Search For Overnight Car Vandal in FM Area

The Moorhead Police Department is Asking For Your Help to Identify Suspects in Overnight Car Vandalism

The Moorhead Police Department is asking for your help to find out more information on reports of car vandalism throughout the FM area.

The Moorhead Police Department said around midnight they received a call stating that multiple car windows had been broken in the 400 Block of Brook Avenue.

When Police arrived on scene they found that six separate cars had what appeared to be pellet sized holes from a BB gun in the windows.

There is no suspect at this time, but police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re hopeful that if whoever chose to do such an act if they weren’t alone or if they share this information with someone that through this being put out into the public that somebody reaches out to us,” Said Lt. Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department.

Police say similar things happened in Fargo as well, but they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.