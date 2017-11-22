Salvation Army Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Meal

FARGO, N.D. — The Salvation Army continues a Thanksgiving Day tradition by serving a big meal on the day before the holiday.

The charity opened its doors for its annual Thanksgiving meal for the less–fortunate in the community.

The meal included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The Salvation Army staff says they know the community appreciates having a place to enjoy the holidays.

“Sit down and being served. They love that coffee coming to them, the water coming to them – the pumpkin pie – all that stuff. When they smile and make them feel special – this is their special day,” said Major Byron Medlock of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal is traditionally served on the day before Thanksgiving so staff members and volunteers can enjoy the holiday with their families.