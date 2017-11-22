Senator Hoeven Stresses the Importance of Tech Entrepreneurs to State’s Economy

The senator gave a highlight speech to those in attendance at the One Million Cups Reunion event at the Island Park Stage Theater

FARGO, N.D. — Senator John Hoeven stopped in Fargo to highlight the need for business entrepreneurs in North Dakota’s economy.

Hoeven was the spotlight speaker at the One Million Cups Reunion at the Island Park Stage.

The crowd inside the Stage Theater heard success stories from the area’s small business owners.

Hoeven stressed how young entrepreneurs and small businesses can lead North Dakota’s economy into the future.

“We’re driving technology out of the Valley – so, in Fargo it’s tech entrepreneurship, really tech aviation up in Grand Forks – that’s driving the whole state, and it’s really the creativity of these young people so it’s about creating the support network,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Hoeven also highlighted the importance of the drone industry during a speech at ECCE Art Gallery in downtown Fargo.