Talking Turkey: A Minnesota Turkey Farm Family Recipe

Your family will gobble it up -- our morning show crew sure did.

When it comes to making the best possible turkey for your family, it makes sense to go to the source. That’s where Bruce Anderson’s family comes in. The Fargo Fire battalion chief prepares a bird with this recipe every year for his family at home, and some years, when he’s working, for the crew at the fire house.

It’s the recipe Anderson learned from his years growing up as part of a Minnesota turkey farming family, and the flavor is unbeatable. People often complain that turkey is dry, but preparing it this way adds both flavor and moisture to the bird. Once it’s prepped, you can cook the turkey the traditional way by roasting it in the oven, but Anderson swears by grilling it instead. It not only adds a delicious smoke flavor to the bird, but also frees up oven space for your other traditional Thanksgiving dishes.

When you prepare your bird, though, make sure to follow all safety recommendations to avoid food-borne illness. Fortunately, Anderson has some expert help around the house.

His wife, Mary Anderson, is a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Sheyenne High School, and thaws their bird in the refrigerator — not on the counter.

“Even if that’s the way your mom did it,” said Mary Anderson, “it should be done in the fridge.”

A 20-pound bird takes 5 days, so the Andersons use two fridges for food prep for the holiday. And the payoff is big in terms of taste.

Check out our video of their live demo in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker, and be sure to watch the taste test in our accompanying story on fire safety with Battalion Chief Anderson.

Bruce Anderson’s Injected Turkey:

1c. warm water

2 Tbsp. salt

1/2 c. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. garlic juice

1/2-1 Tbsp. Tabasco sauce

Stir well to dissolve salt. Leaving wrapper on the bird (it holds the juices in,) inject throughout the meaty parts of the bird — thighs, breasts and legs. Do this at least 6 hours prior to cooking the bird. Overnight is best. Refrigerate.

Use a 60cc syringe and an 8 gauge needle. You can get this at a culinary store, or at a veterinary supply store.