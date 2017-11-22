USHL: The Force Fall to Sioux Falls, 4-3

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force fell to the Sioux Falls Stampede 4-3 in Wednesday night’s matchup.

The Stampede jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the first period before AJ Drobot netted the Force’s first goal. Fargo went on to score two additional goals, out shooting the Stampede 36-19.

The Force head to Des Moines Thursday to face the Buccaneers.