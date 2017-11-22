White Earth Secretary-Treasurer Voted Not Guilty of Violating Tribal Constitution

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribal Executive Committee has voted “not” to censure White Earth Secretary-Treasurer Tara Mason.

By a vote of 3 to 1, with six members voting silent, the executive committee determined that Mason did not violate provisions of the constitution.

Mason had been accused of abusing her power by White Earth Reservation Chairman Terry Tibbetts.

He accused her of five counts of tribal constitution violations.

They included her dealings with the controversial Star Lake casino project, the Bagley casino, tribal courts and others.

Mason could have faced a removal or recall election hearing.

White Earth and five other reservations are under the umbrella of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.