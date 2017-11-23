LIVE: People Lining Up at Businesses All Over the Metro Ready to Snag Deals

Many Black Friday shoppers say they're trying to get their Christmas shopping done before they even eat their Thanksgiving dinner

FARGO, ND — People have been waiting outside for hours at stores around the metro to start getting their Black Friday deals.

Many Black Friday shoppers say they’re trying to get their Christmas shopping done before they even eat their Thanksgiving dinner.

People started lining up at places like Best Buy, Kohl’s and West Acres early this afternoon.

Every shopper I talked to said they were hoping to get the best deals on a TV.

They also said they were looking for Xbox and soundbars.

One shopper says he moved to the United States three years ago and although it was new to him then, he makes sure to find the best deals every year on Black Friday now.

“The very first Black Friday and Thanksgiving, we don’t have that back home, so it was very new to me,” said new shopper, Taimoor Satti. “Now, I get it and why we have it up here. At that time, I don’t know what these things are. I guess it’s just a day when you go out and shop and have dinner with friends and family.”

Best Buy opened 5 and will be open until 1 a.m. and will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Target will close at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m.

Many of the anchor stores at West Acres are offering deals tonight with most of the other stores opening at 7 a.m.