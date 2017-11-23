Men’s Basketball: Bison Bounce Back After Two Tough Losses

NDSU sits at at .500 headed into their fifth game of the season
Maria Santora

FARGO, N.D. — Bison Men’s Basketball is sitting at .500 headed into their fifth game of the season, but it hasn’t been the smoothest of roads so far.

After falling to UC Santa Barbara and USC in their first two games of the season, NDSU has bounced back in its last two games.

They’ve given up 40 fewer points and turned the ball over nine fewer times. The team has also shot as high as 50 percent in game four and 44 percent from behind the arc.

They’ll look to continue that on Saturday against Stetson.

 

