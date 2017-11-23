Men’s Basketball: UND Preps for Former Conference Rival, Utah Valley

UND and Utah Valley are reuniting for the first time since the 2011-2012 season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Before UND Men’s Basketball joined the Big Sky Conference in 2012, the Hawks played in the Great West Conference. One of UND’s conference opponents and toughest rivals at that time was Utah valley.

The Wolverines and Hawks are now reuniting on Saturday for the first time since the 2011-2012 season, and according to Head Coach Brian Jones, the Hawks are going to have their hands full.

“Even when we were in the Great West they were a great program, one that I always respected because they had a great staff but now they got a new staff who’s done a tremendous job,” Jones said. “Now they have, I think, five Division I transfers, so they’re an older group that are playing at a high level. They’re scared of no one, obviously playing at Kentucky, playing at Duke already, so it’s going to be a test for us. It’s probably our biggest. We’re going to know where we’re at come Saturday afternoon.”

Utah Valley gave No. 5 Kentucky a run for its money, losing by just 10 points. UND will go head-to-head with them at home on Saturday at 2 p.m.